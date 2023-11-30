AEW could be in trouble due to controversial moment featuring Adam Copeland on Dynamite - Reports

A controversial moment from the latest episode of AEW Dynamite could hold serious ramifications for Tony Khan's company. The incident in question occurred during a segment involving none other than WWE departee Adam Copeland.

During a segment with Christian Cage, Copeland broke one of the cardinal rules of TV-14 broadcasting by dropping an F-bomb live on the air. Presumably, this was supposed to be censored in real-time, but, unfortunately, the cuss word aired live on AEW instead.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio commented on this mishap, simply stating that it's "not a good thing:"

“Then he told him to ‘go f*ck yourself’ but you know … that freaking guy on the button … ooooh bad day for him. Not only in the States this went through, but it went through every place in the world that went live, and a lot of these places, like Canada, it’s not a good thing.” [H/T: Ringside News]

The consequences for this foul language have not yet been disclosed, but one can assume that AEW could be in the hot seat with their broadcast partners. Warner Bros. Discovery previously asked Tony Khan to tone down the swearing in the promotion, so this latest occurrence could lead to more than just a warning.

Legends set to do battle on AEW Dynamite next week

The long-awaited bout between Christian Cage and Adam Copeland is set to go down on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite when the promotion visits Montreal.

The setting holds obvious significance for the two Canadian greats, but to grasp the full gravity of the situation, it is important to note that Cage and Copeland have not had a singles match opposite one another in over a decade.

With the TNT Championship on the line, the Patriarch of All Elite Wrestling will do everything in his power to ensure that he keeps the strap in his possession. But Copeland has a chip on his shoulder, and history has shown that there are few things a motivated Rated-R Superstar can't pull off.

