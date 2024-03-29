Backstage news on potential major AEW return plans for Kenny Omega - Reports

Kenny Omega has been away from AEW while dealing with a serious health issue. Now, word is that the multi-time champion is being planned for a major feud when he makes his return.

The Cleaner announced back in December that he was out of action indefinitely due to a bout of diverticulitis. He was hospitalized at one point, but his health has improved as of late. Tony Khan recently provided a positive update on the 40-year-old.

While no decision has been made, it's looking more like Omega will undergo surgery on his intestines, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. The surgery will likely be needed if Omega wants to resume his career, and now two doctors have said surgery is the best option.

Omega is nowhere near ready to make his AEW in-ring return, but the company already has a major feud in mind, which was described as the obvious plan. The wrestler in question is one of Omega's longtime rivals and tag team partners - Kazuchika Okada.

Omega would need, and want, to be in top shape for a feud with the current AEW Continental Champion. The Observer pointed to how Brock Lesnar and Davey Boy Smith Jr. both made successful returns from "very bad" bouts of diverticulitis, adding that Kenny Omega's situation really was life-threatening.

Kurt Angle sends a message to Kenny Omega

Kurt Angle and Kenny Omega have never worked together, but the two ring veterans share immense respect for each other.

Omega recently praised Angle as his favorite wrestler, the most complete wrestler of all-time, and his go-to wrestler to study. He also said Angle's win over Rey Mysterio at WWE SummerSlam 2002 was one of the best opening matches ever.

The Olympic gold medalist took to X to respond to The Cleaner's interview comments. Angle said he hopes to meet Omega one day:

"Much respect Kenny. Hope to meet you one day!! #itstrue," Kurt Angle wrote back to Kenny Omega.

Angle previously named Omega and one other top AEW star as his potential dream opponents. He has not wrestled since losing to Baron Corbin at WrestleMania 35 in his retirement match.

