Backstage reaction to former WWE name's "moves" in AEW disclosed - Reports

Following a new AEW signing's first few moments with the company, it seems that there was an immediate impact and a great reception backstage. This would be Kosha Irby, the new Chief Operating Officer of the promotion.

Two months ago, it was reported that the former WWE Regional Director of Live Events was joining All Elite Wrestling. It was assumed he would take the role of COO within the company. This also came at a time when there were some departures within the Jacksonville-based promotion.

According to a recent report from Fightful Select, despite the official announcement that Kosha Irby will join AEW, which surfaced today, he has already been working for the promotion for a couple of months. He made an immediate impact as he continued where his predecessor left off.

It was reported that for this month's shows, Irby kept going with the set plans but began using his approach for show planning for April, and it seems that many backstage are pleased with this. It was also mentioned how his approach was more efficient than what was done before his arrival, which has prompted praise from within the company.

The last AEW Dynamite for the month is to take place tomorrow night

The next episode of Dynamite will be taking place at the Centre Videotron in Québec. This will be the second straight week that the promotion will be in Canada, with a blockbuster three-hour event taking place last week in Toronto.

Several matches with title implications will go down. The first would be a Tag Team Tournament Quarterfinal between the Young Bucks and Private Party.

As announced earlier today, Kris Statlander, Willow Nightingale, Anna Jay, and Skye Blue will face off in a four-way match to decide the next contender to Julia Hart's TBS Championship at Dynasty.

The next challenger for Samoa Joe's AEW World Championship will also be decided tomorrow night, with Swerve Strickland taking on Konnosuke Takeshita, two men with the best win-loss records. Fans will witness a dream match between Will Ospreay and Katsuyori Shibata to cap off the night.

It's the road to Dynasty, and with less than a month to go till the pay-per-view, it remains to be seen what other matches will be revealed and what other feuds will boil down to the event.

