Backstage report on whether CM Punk has apologized to top AEW stars ahead of rumored return 

CM Punk's rumored return has given rise to speculation about his relationship with several top AEW stars.

There's a strong possibility that The Second City Saint will make his return to the Jacksonville-based promotion this year. Given the time frame of his injury recovery, his return seems imminent before the ALL IN pay-per-view. However, there is still no news about him making amends with The Elite.

According to a recent report by the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Punk is yet to apologize to the Young Bucks. The report also mentioned that The Voice of the Voiceless was apparently discouraged from making any contact with them.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists CM Punk has not apologized or attempted to make any direct amends to the Young Bucks, although those close to him said that’s because he’s been told not to have any contact with them and without any contact he couldn’t.



A WWE veteran believes CM Punk must come back to AEW and challenge the World Champion MJF

While there has been no official announcement of Punk returning, Jim Cornette believes that it is necessary for him to get back in action.

Speaking on The Jim Cornette Experience, the WWE veteran explained how Punk's return could be very beneficial to the company and the World Title picture.

"So basically, it's been five months. He's defended the title that we can think of twice. I don't think the reign is bad yet, because I don't think it started yet, and the way that they're moving, it might not for a while. And also, again, there's nobody for him to wrestle that, you know, Darby Allin, if they were concentrating on as a single, I think they've got something there. Jungle Boy gets f**king in the way, Sammy, please let's get over that right now, and Punk needs to come(back). Punk and MJF the next go-round with the shoes on the other foot should be big, if the EVPs don't get their way and piss Punk off so bad that he refuses to return," Cornette said. [2:03 to 2:51]

As of now, only time will tell what the future holds for CM Punk in AEW.

