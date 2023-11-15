Big reason behind top AEW star withdrawing from major upcoming show revealed - Reports

It was recently revealed that an AEW star's scheduled appearance at WrestleCade 2023 was canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." The performer in question is Bryan Danielson, and it is being reported that his broken orbital bone injury is the reason for the booking's cancelation.

The American Dragon seemingly sustained the injury during his match on the October 25 episode of AEW Dynamite, where he teamed up with Claudio Castagnoli to take on Orange Cassidy and Kazuchika Okada. While it was initially speculated that Bryan's injury might be a work, it was later revealed to be "legitimate."

Besides ruling him out of in-ring action, the injury is now even affecting Bryan Danielson's ability to attend non-wrestling events. It was recently announced that the former WWE Champion's appearance at WrestleCade 2023 was canceled. BodySlam recently reported as much while also noting that All Elite Wrestling did try to look for Bryan's replacement to attend the event, but in vain.

Jim Cornette blames the AEW roster for Bryan Danielson's injuries

A few days back, on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the former WWE manager squarely put the blame for Danielson's recent injuries on the AEW roster. Cornette slammed the promotion's talents for being reckless and added that they should have been careful, as Bryan Danielson has a history of concussions.

“One of your biggest stars, a guy that’s known for having a history of concussions and had to retire for a while because of it, a guy who then comes back and—I can’t even remember the other injuries he had before the broken arm because there was a couple more. I’m not saying that Bryan Danielson, it looks that way, is injury-prone, but how is he successfully able to wrestle a much tougher schedule for 15 or 20 years and not be injured this much? Because he was never in this f**king swimming pool with these other g*d d**n synchronized swimmers is what I’m guessing.”

Danielson is set to miss AEW Full Gear 2023 owing to his injury, and it remains to be seen when he's cleared to return to in-ring action.

