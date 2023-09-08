CM Punk reportedly had two contracts while in AEW

CM Punk's presence in the AEW locker room has been criticized by some, but according to reports, he may have been involved in backstage politics because of the executive role he could have had.

Rumors about Punk banning certain stars from AEW Collision, as well as forbidding Jack Perry from using real glass in an angle, predated the brawl that led to his release. While many believed the star was overstepping, there could have been a real reason behind it.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter (Subscription Required), Dave Meltzer confirmed that CM Punk was involved in AEW Collision's Creative.

"The belief was that Punk had two contracts, one being a pro wrestling contract and another being an employee contract, was that it was a way for the company to cover full insurance, although nobody officially confirmed that or what his job title entailed. But he was working directly with Khan on the creative facets of the Collision show."

Ace Steel has also now been released from AEW, which didn't seem to surprise many online fans. Steel was believed to be involved with Collision's creative direction as well, which means fans will now have a much different show each week.

According to a new report, CM Punk might not make a return to WWE after all

Some fans are deadset on the idea that The Second City Saint will return to WWE. But, considering that he might have already achieved all he wanted to for his own career, perhaps CM Punk could be eying a jump to another promotion with a smaller roster.

According to Sean Ross Sapp during the recent THE HUMP podcast, The Second City Saint has a better chance of jumping over IMPACT Wrestling than WWE.

“Going back WWE – 20%, going to IMPACT – 30%…”

Sapp added:

"He seemed to have positive interactions there. I talked to people at IMPACT that were like ‘hope he comes here. For the love of the game…it would need to be for the love of the game.” (H/T BodySlam)

CM Punk's potential IMPACT Wrestling debut could elevate the promotion beyond its current means and allow the star to impart his knowledge to all the young stars on the roster.

