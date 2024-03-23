Controversial star present backstage during recent AEW shows - Reports

A recently suspended AEW star has been spotted backstage at several of the promotion's shows.

Sammy Guevara was reportedly handed a suspension for not following the concussion protocol during his match against Jeff Hardy last month. The Spanish God accidentally broke Hardy's nose during a match while hitting a 450 Splash off the top rope.

It seemed like The Charismatic Enigma suffered a concussion during the bout. Protocol dictated that Guevara should have ended the match quickly to avoid further damage. However, Sammy continued with the plans for the match, resulting in a suspension.

A recent report from Fightful noted that Sammy Guevara has been seen backstage several times during his suspension period.

Kevin Nash questions why AEW star Sammy Guevara got suspended

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash criticized the concussion protocol and asked why it didn't apply to Darby Allin's controversial glass spot at AEW Revolution on March 3.

"I just look at it and I say, man... it's really hard of them to adhere to this concussion protocol when Darby f*****g catapults himself from Mount Olympus through glass onto a concrete floor, and that's OK. Like, the next thing it's going to be, like... they're going to have one of those pre-fab homes under the ring, they're going to pull that out and put it together but not the roof, and then they're going to catapult into that and they can fight with a camera over the top of the house, from room to room, through the walls. It's just... you can't... Hell, I don't know. [shakes head] Yeah, I just... I don't get it," Nash said.

As of now, there's no update on when The Spanish God will return to the ring.

