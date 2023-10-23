Details on fired AEW personality potentially signing with IMPACT Wrestling - Reports

Much has been made of the recent talent defections between AEW and WWE, with the likes of Jade Cargill and Adam Copeland (fka Edge) switching sides in the last month. However, a controversial talent who was fired from All Elite Wrestling could soon be joining IMPACT Wrestling.

The star in question is CM Punk's trainer, Ace Steel. The 50-year-old has worked for several promotions, including stints in ROH and WWE. He was initially fired from AEW after the infamous 'Brawl Out' incident involving CM Punk and The Elite at All Out 2022. Steel was later rehired by the company, only to be released again following Punk's own firing early last month.

IMPACT recently announced that it will be rebranding and returning to its old moniker of TNA Wrestling. The company seems to be gaining steam, and there have even been rumors of CM Punk signing with the promotion. In a new report by PWInsider, it was noted that there was talk of bringing Ace Steel out at last night's Bound for Glory pay-per-view, but the company didn't want to seem as though it was teasing Punk's arrival by doing so.

The report also stated that Steel was on hand as a producer for the show as a way of trying out for a long-term opportunity. Whether the company decides to hire him or not remains to be seen.

IMPACT Wrestling reportedly interested in signing former AEW World Champion CM Punk

CM Punk's exit from AEW could be graciously referred to as a fiasco, although many fans view it as more of a disaster. The Straight Edge Superstar made several enemies in the locker room and ultimately forced one of his biggest fans, AEW President Tony Khan, to release him.

The likelihood of Punk returning to WWE is not really gaining steam, but there could be another option for the legendary star. It was recently reported by PWInsider that IMPACT Wrestling is interested in signing CM Punk.

It's clear that IMPACT is working hard to capitalize on its recent momentum, going so far as to return to its roots as TNA. While a talent like Punk would likely demand a ludicrous price tag, there's no denying that the soon-to-turn 45-year-old could be just the kind of draw the company needs as it undergoes its latest revamp.

