Details on Sasha Banks' contributions in debut outside WWE disclosed - Reports

A new report has emerged on Sasha Banks' potential plans ahead of her maiden event outside of WWE.

Banks is all but confirmed to be at the upcoming Wrestle Kingdom 17 event hosted by New Japan Pro Wrestling. She walked out of WWE in May last year and has not been seen in a wrestling capacity since, with speculation looming over her future in the company and the wrestling industry as a whole.

Fightful Select reported earlier that upon arriving in Japan, the former Women's Champion has been socializing and in good spirits. There are said to have been attempts to procure interviews from her, but that would be down to her decision.

Names attached to the event reportedly confirmed that she will be there, but they have not been told what it is she will be doing. Other talents are said to have spoken to her and she is still playing her cards close to her chest and remaining secretive.

Sasha's appearance at the event will be her first major non-WWE appearance in wrestling. There are also rumors that she will be making her AEW debut next week as Saraya's mystery partner on Dynamite, with some on the All Elite roster even believing so.

