Female ex-WWE Superstar was reportedly present backstage on AEW Collision this week

This week's AEW Collision took place on August 5th in Greenville, North Carolina. According to reports, former WWE NXT Performance Center coach Cathy Corino also known as Allison Danger was present backstage.

Corino has been an original stars of Ring of Honor since its inception in 2002. Additionally, she was also a key figure in the growth of SHIMMER Women’s Wrestling.

Cathy Corino briefly joined WWE in 2021 as a coach at the NXT Performance Center. However, her time with the promotion was short as she was released just a few months later in 2022.

As per PWInsider, The former WWE NXT Performance Center coach Cathy Corino, was spotted backstage at the latest edition of AEW Collision taping. Corino's exact role backstage in the Tony Khan-led promotion remains unclear. But her presence could signal positive changes for the promotion's ongoing efforts to improve the women's division.

Addionally, Former IMPACT Wrestling star Zicky Dice and wrestling legend Dennis Condrey were also spotted and either seen on camera or backstage during the taping.

What happened in the main event of AEW Collision this week?

On the latest edition of Collision, CM Punk, faced off against Ricky Starks for the "Real" AEW World Championship. Legendary wrestler Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat served as the special guest referee in the main event.

The bout was great with both competitors putting on a show for the fans. As the climax approached, Punk managed a sneaky victory with a roll-up, aided by Steamboat tossing Starks' legs off the ropes.

Following the match Starks attacked Ricky Steamboat, whipping him with a belt. However, CM Punk came to Steamboat's aid with a chair and ending the night on an intense note.

