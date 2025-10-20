Former WWE champion not ready for a return to AEW anytime soon - Reports

By Gaurav Singh
Modified Oct 20, 2025 10:10 GMT
WWE AEW
Unfortunate update on ex-WWE star's AEW return (Source-Instagram and allelitewrestling.com)

A recent report revealed that a former WWE star is still not ready for return to AEW TV. The star was reportedly backstage at a recent Dynamite show as well.

The former WWE NXT North American, Swerve Strickland (fka Isaiah Scott) is not ready for a return to action in AEW. Swerve last competed at Forbidden Door 2025, where he failed to capture the Unified Championship from Kazuchika Okada. He has been out of action ever since because he had to undergo surgery recently.

While fans are hoping to see Swerve back on TV, Fightful Select provided an unfortunate update. The report revealed that Strickland was backstage at a recent Dynamite after his birth day party. However, Swerve was reportedly just visiting, as he is still not ready to make his return to action.

Strickland was allegedly dealing with a meniscus injury for quite a while and he had to undergo surgery. It's been nearly two months since the former AEW World Champion was in action. It was recently reported that Swerve could be out for the rest of 2025 as well.

Tony Khan is positive regarding former WWE star's return

While fans have been wondering when the former WWE star, Swerve Strickland will be back after recovering, Tony Khan opened up on the potential timeline of his return as well.

Speaking on WrestleDream 2025 media call recently, Khan assured that Swerve is on a good pace and he will be back soon:

"With Swerve [Strickland], it’s a shorter timetable. I can’t say exactly when because I’m not a doctor and I don’t want to put words in his mouth, but based on the conversations I’ve had, even today, I think he’s on a good pace and Swerve [will be back] sooner rather than later," Tony revealed.

Fans will have to wait and see when the former AEW World Champion will be back on TV.

Edited by Gaurav Singh
