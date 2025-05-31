Former WWE star was reportedly backstage at major AEW show; return likely "very soon"

A former WWE Superstar was reportedly spotted backstage at AEW following their absence from the company. They are said to be eyeing a return to the ring soon following this.
Juice Robinson (formerly known as CJ Parker) began his career in WWE in FCW, and he remained there until the promotion's relaunch into NXT. Departing the company in 2015, he made his way to NJPW. He competed there until 2022, when he signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion as a member of the Bang Bang Gang.
Juice has not been seen since last November's Continental Classic, as he sustained an injury during his opening match with Will Ospreay. Earlier this month, it was revealed that he was healthy and awaiting medical clearance. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has now reported that he was spotted backstage at Double or Nothing last weekend. They added that his return could be "very soon."
The status of Juice Robinson's AEW stablemates was recently revealed
The Bang Bang Gang has not been seen together for some time, as their timelines have not coincided. This has been due to injuries sustained by its members, and they have to deal with absences among their ranks.
A few days ago, during Fightful Select's Q&A session, Sean Ross Sapp was asked about an update on the members of the group. He confirmed that Juice Robinson was healthy but awaiting clearance, Jay White was still recuperating from a significant injury, but he could not provide an update on The Gunns.
"I wouldn't count on it imminently. Juice Robinson is healthy, but I've not heard that he's been officially cleared by AEW as of yet. Jay White is still healing up from his injury. I can't speak to the status of The Gunns."
It is unclear when the group will fully reunite as a unit in AEW, so fans should stay tuned for further updates. As of now, it may be possible that Juice Robinson and The Gunns could come back as a trio.