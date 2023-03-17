Huge AEW debut reportedly in the works

The AEW roster is rumored to have one of their biggest debuts soon, and this star might just be the one to help turn the tide in the war against WWE.

El Hijo del Vikingo has received endless praise online and as such many hardcore fans have been pushing Tony Khan to pick the star up. He was rumoredly planned to appear in the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, but plans fell through and Komander made his debut instead.

According to WRKD Wrestling on their official Twitter account, Vikingo should be making an appearance on the promotion very soon.

"Vikingo will be making an AEW appearance shortly," WRKD tweeted.

WWE veteran Ricardo Rodriguez recently nominated El Hijo del Vikingo for "International Superstar of the Year" in this year's Sportskeeda Wrestling Awards, and only had glowing things to say about the star.

The AEW All-Out backstage brawl prevented Kenny Omega from possibly facing El Hijo del Vikingo

The Elite's alleged backstage brawl with CM Punk and Ace Steel had many consequences, of which one was the suspension of all the stars involved. Unfortunately, due to this, Kenny Omega ended up missing out on what many consider a dream match.

During an episode of Keepin' It 100, Konnan recalled how he found out about Omega's unavailability when trying to book him for October 15th 2022's TripleMania XXX.

“[Kenny] Omega was going to headline TripleMania and they won’t let him go. I didn’t get into details I just told him ‘hey dude will you be able to make the TripleMania shot or not’ and he goes ‘bro I just got suspended,’ and I was like oh f**k.’Then I asked Christopher Daniels and he was like ‘Yeah bro none of those guys can go.’” (00:20 - 00:43)

#AEWDynamite El Hijo Del Vikingo: I Won’t Be Content Until I Face Kenny Omega, I Want The Whole World To Know My Name El Hijo Del Vikingo: I Won’t Be Content Until I Face Kenny Omega, I Want The Whole World To Know My Name#AEWDynamite 👇 https://t.co/6qUjYBpkTD

With the latest rumors of Vikingo's imminent AEW debut, this dream match could finally materialize and the Mexican superstar will also have a chance to introduce himself to the American audience.

