IMPACT Wrestling reportedly had interest in signing controversial released WWE and AEW star - Reports

It is being reported that a controversial former WWE star had caught the attention of IMPACT Wrestling. The star in question is none other than Ace Steel.

The 50-year-old star has been a part of many wrestling promotions, including Ring of Honor and AEW. It should be noted that he was trained by wrestling legends such as Harley Race and William Regal.

According to a recent report from PW Insider, IMPACT Wrestling was interested in signing Ace Steel. They extended an invitation to the controversial star for a tryout. But since he declined the invitation, they believed that he was heading back to AEW or the Stamford-based promotion.

After being released from WWE back in January of last year, he signed with AEW. He initially started by working in a backstage role. His first televised appearance for the Jacksonville-based promotion was on an episode of Dynamite. He showed up to provide some advice to CM Punk and pushed him to sign the open contract to face Jon Moxley for the world title.

Steel, along with CM Punk and The Elite, was suspended following a backstage altercation after the Second City Saint's comments at the All Out 2022 post-show media scrum. Shortly after, the former WWE star was released from the company.

It is also reported that the Jacksonville-based promotion and the self-proclaimed Best in the World are debating whether to re-hire Ace Steel.

