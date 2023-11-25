Latest on CM Punk's alleged meeting with WWE ahead of Survivor Series - Reports

Rumors about CM Punk joining WWE have been rife over the last month, and they don't seem to be slowing down anytime soon.

With Survivor Series just a day away, there will be even more speculation about The Second City Saint and his rumored move to WWE.

However, not everything is going according to what the fans think. Fightful Select has reported that there was no meeting planned between CM Punk and WWE and that it was also confirmed by both parties.

What has also been confirmed is that Punk told his close friends that such a meeting was not in the picture, nor was it discussed. If any meeting has to take place, it will be with the TKO board and not WWE.

Despite this, there will be a lot of hopeful fans wanting to see a glimpse of their favorite wrestling superstar back in the company that he left almost a decade ago.

CM Punk chants break out before SmackDown

The customary CM Punk chants broke out before WWE SmackDown even went live. The show was being held in the Allstate Arena in Punk’s hometown of Chicago, Illinois – the same venue where Survivor Series will be held.

A video posted on Twitter showed how fans inside the arena were trying to start the chant. The post also mentioned that they were starting one every five minutes.

There was a lot of speculation that Punk would show up before the event, but that was not to be. Ahead of this week's RAW, it was speculated that the former AEW World Champion would be the fifth member of Team Cody Rhodes before it turned out to be Randy Orton.

It will be interesting to see how the raucous Chicago crowd will behave during the event. If Punk shows up, there will be bedlam, and if he doesn’t, a portion of fans may try to hijack the show.

