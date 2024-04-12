Loud "f*** CM Punk" chant broke out at AEW Dynamite - Reports

Tony Khan's response to CM Punk revealing his side of the altercation he had with Jack Perry backstage at AEW: All In is the talk of the wrestling community.

The footage of the backstage fight has aired, and AEW is trying to take it offline with copyright infringement notices, but reports regarding the footage are already floating around. According to Wrestling Observer Network (WON), some aspects of the live airing of the footage on Dynamite didn't make it to the broadcast:

"WON: When the Wembley backstage footage aired in the building on Dynamite, and people saw Punk, a small “CM Punk” chant started. There was reaction to the shove, and there was a loud “F*ck CM Punk” chant. None of this made the air," the tweet read.

Expand Tweet

Controversy erupted when Punk told Jack Perry not to use real glass backstage during a Collision episode. It took its next course when the former Jungle Boy dissed Punk on live television before taking a suplex off the top of the car onto its windshield in the match for the FTW World Championship at AEW: All In Zero Hour (2023). That led to a scuffle between them that had them both suspended from the Jacksonville-based company.

The chatter had died down, but Punk revealed his version of what happened in the scuffle to Ariel Helwani. This led to a chain of events, that had the footage air on television with the Young Bucks, who also had a beef with Punk, as was evident from how he tore into them and other members of the Elite during his comments at the AEW All Out post-match scrum in 2022.

With all reports pouring in, the one about the real-time reactions of the live crowd is the most telling about whom the crowd supports in the entire controversy - and the verdict on that is still divided.

Young Bucks included with the CM Punk footage spot because of a current feud

Real-life incidents and friendship references in wrestling feuds are the oldest wrassling' tropes. Young Bucks, who according to reports, had disagreed with the AEW President's decision to air the footage, agreed to be part of the shenanigans of releasing the footage only because they thought it would add heat to their current feud with FTR, who were once part of a stable with CM Punk, the CMFTR.

Expand Tweet

With this, the former AEW Tag Team Champions are two rare wrestlers who have referenced real-life incidents on live wrestling programming. It doesn't look like this controversy will be dying out anytime soon.

We found a missing AEW star RIGHT HERE.

Poll : WIl the footage controversy end any time soon? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion