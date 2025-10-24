Mercedes Mone's price for indies booking reportedly revealed

Mercedes Mone is one of the top stars in the world of professional wrestling. She has been on her belt collector run and, therefore, she has been competing in various independent promotions worldwide. Recently, a report revealed The CEO's price to appear for an indie wrestling match.AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed that the former WWE star is not earning much money for competing in independent promotions. He said that it is all about Mone's passion for wrestling that is driving her to perform at these small promotions. Since then, fans have been wondering how much money the AEW TBS Champion makes for appearing at these small companies.According to Dave Meltzer on the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, an independent booker recently revealed Mone's fees. It is around $25.000 for an appearance. However, the report clarifies that it may differ with different promotions and locations around the world.Recently, The CEO competed at WPW, where she defeated Jody Threat to become the WPW Women's Champion. Before that, she faced Aliss Ink in BODYSLAM, a small wrestling promotion in Denmark, where she became the BODYSLAM Women's Champion.Mercedes Mone set to team up with a former WWE starMercedes Mone has set her sights on another title in professional wrestling. She will compete in the AEW World Women's Tag Team Championship tournament, where she will team up with former WWE star Athena.It was revealed on this week's episode of Dynamite that The CEO will join forces with the ROH Women's World Champion to fight for the inaugural AEW World Women's Tag Team Titles. The duo will face Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron in the first round of the tournament.Fans are excited to see this incredible alliance between two former WWE stars. With that said, it will be interesting to see how things will unfold for Mercedes Mone and Athena in this high-stakes tournament in AEW down the line.