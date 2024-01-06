"Mercedes is a much much bigger star" - Fans react to rumors of Tony Khan hiring Mercedes Mone to counter former WWE star's departure from AEW

There have been rumors circulating that the potential AEW signing of Mercedes Moné may be Tony Khan's response to the exit of a former WWE Superstar. Fans on X have reacted to this report by hailing the former Sasha Banks as a much bigger star.

It has been reported by Dave Meltzer in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that the signing of Moné by Tony Khan is considered by some in WWE as a counter-response to the departure of Andrade El Idolo from the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Both WWE and AEW have recently witnessed a number of talent exchanges, with Adam Copeland debuting in AEW at Wrestledream, while CM Punk returned to WWE at Survivor Series. As both companies look to curate the best roster in wrestling, interest in free agents like Moné and the former La Sombra is pretty high.

Talks between Moné and WWE supposedly did not pan out over the matter of money. The Boss is expected to join AEW imminently, whereas Andrade El Idolo has been expected to make his WWE comeback soon as well.

Wrestling fans on X, however, have expressed the opinion that Moné is a more lucrative signing between the two, calling her the much bigger star.

Expand Tweet

Others put forth similar arguments, claiming that Moné's signing, if anything, can be considered a response to losing talent such as CM Punk and Jade Cargill. The star power that a talent like Mercedes could bring to AEW's burgeoning Women's Division is undeniable.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Andrade El Idolo was a competitor in the Blue League of the Continental Classic tournament to determine the first modern American Triple Crown Champion. His last singles match in AEW pitted him against Miro at the 2023 World's End pay-per-view, where the former was defeated by The Redeemer courtesy of the betrayal of his manager, CJ Perry.

Mercedes Moné has been fueling speculations aplenty regarding her future status in wrestling. She was last seen competing in the ring at NJPW Resurgence in a tournament to crown the inaugural Strong Women's Champion. Moné lost in the finals to AEW's Willow Nightingale after sustaining an injury that has kept her out of action since.

The former WWE Smackdown Women's Champion walked out on the Stamford-based promotion with her then tag-team partner and co-champion Naomi in May 2022, eventually departing the company after negotiations fell through. She debuted in NJPW at Wrestle Kingdom 17, confronting IWGP Women's Champion Kairi. She would go on to defeat the latter for the title and defend it once successfully before losing it to Mayu Iwatani.

Former WWE Superstar shares cryptic message amidst AEW debut rumors

As rumors run rampant regarding Mercedes Moné's wrestling career, the former WWE superstar shared an intriguing message on social media about what the future holds for her.

In a mysterious recent status shared on Instagram, Moné posted a picture of herself smiling. The status alludes to her free agent status and its implications for her career as 2024 kicks off, stating that the year is going to be fun.

Moné is one of the top female wrestlers in the world and would undoubtedly be a prized asset wherever she decides to pursue her professional goals.

Do you expect Mercedes Mone to debut in All Elite Wrestling soon? Let us know in the comments below.