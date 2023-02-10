Potential rumor killer on police investigation after MJF's sinister AEW Dynamite promo - Reports

After telling a sinister anecdote during AEW Dynamite, it was alleged that the police had received several complaints about MJF which would have to be investigated. However, that may not be the case, according to recent reports.

MJF is in the midst of a feud with Bryan Danielson ahead of their AEW World Championship bout at Revolution in March. MJF strived to outdo his signature villainy during this week's AEW Dynamite, sharing an anecdote detailing how he had crashed a car with his girlfriend as his passenger.

After checking if she was alive, MJF said that he pulled her onto the driver's side so he could skirt the blame. The promo wasn't to everyone's taste, and it emerged shortly after that there were alleged complaints to law enforcement.

However, that appears not to be the case, as ESPN's Marc Raimondi wrote on Twitter. He explained that he had been in contact with the NYPD public information officer, and they had no such knowledge of any complaints.

"Not to break kayfabe, but I contacted the Nassau County (N.Y.) PD and reports that hundreds of people have called about the MJF promo from AEW don't seem to be true. The public information officer didn't know what I was talking about and said such calls would go to his office," tweeted Marc Raimondi.

MJF will face Bryan Danielson at Revolution in a 60-minute Iron Man match. Bryan Danielson had to earn his opportunity by defeating Konosuke Takeshita, Bandio, Brian Cage, and Rush.

There had been questions over whether the AEW Dynamite promo was referencing Liv Morgan

The fact he mentioned Liv so many times in his promo, he legitimately got Liv Morgan trending on Twitter.🤣 This is why MJF is the greatest heel on the microphone in the wrestling business.The fact he mentioned Liv so many times in his promo, he legitimately got Liv Morgan trending on Twitter.🤣 #AEWDynamite https://t.co/b1SW6t1QEo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… This is why MJF is the greatest heel on the microphone in the wrestling business.The fact he mentioned Liv so many times in his promo, he legitimately got Liv Morgan trending on Twitter.🤣#AEWDynamite https://t.co/b1SW6t1QEo twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/k0BLLIfT4P

Aside from the downright villainy in his promo, fans were also drawn to the alias MJF had assigned his passenger. As he couldn't use her actual name for "legal reasons," the Long Islander dubbed his partner 'Liv.'

Naturally, the alias led many fans to speculate whether he was throwing a subliminal nod at WWE Superstar Liv Morgan. It wouldn't be too much of a stretch considering the pair share a close relationship as seen in previous social media posts.

Whether it was an actual reference or not is yet to be known, but it wouldn't be the first veiled reference to a WWE star.

