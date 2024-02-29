Potential spoiler on 141+ day title reign ending at AEW Revolution 2024 - Reports

There have been some spoilers around the potential conclusion of a 141+ day title reign at AEW Revolution 2024. The championship in question is the International Championship currently held by Orange Cassidy.

The Freshly Squeezed star is set to defend the International Title against Roderick Strong at Revolution 2024. The latter made his debut in AEW in April, 2023, by rescuing his former WWE NXT colleague Adam Cole from the Jericho Appreciation Society.

Both Strong and Cole are now members of the heel stable, The Undisputed Kingdom. In January 2024, The Messiah of the Backbreaker challenged Cassidy to defend his championship at Revolution 2024. Their rivalry has had Strong's faction go against The King of Sloth Style and his allies, namely Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero in recent weeks.

Days ahead of the pay-per-view, journalist Sean Ross Sapp took to X to reveal that Strong is considered to be a heavy favorite to walk out of the PPV as the new International Champion. According to statistics shared by the platform BetOnline, the 40-year-old star has odds of -600 against the champion, who has been pegged at +350.

AEW's Roderick Strong had his nose broken by Prince Nana

Roderick Strong has emerged as one of AEW's most entertaining stars in recent times. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion was last seen in action against Jake Hager on the February 23, 2024 episode of Rampage. In a recent interview, Strong revealed that he once suffered a broken nose in the hands of Prince Nana.

Nana serves as a manager to Swerve Strickland and the other members of The Mogul Embassy. He has won over the hearts of audiences with his charisma and his signature dance moves. However, the 44-year old personality also taken part in in-ring action, and competed in several promotions, including ROH, Right Coast Pro and East Coast Wrestling Association.

Speaking to Alicia Atout in a recent interview, Roderick Strong recalled sustaining a broken nose after taking a running hip from Prince Nana. He further revealed that he had not expected the speed which the latter had generated to hit the move.

"Prince Nana actually one time did like the running b**t into my face, and broke my nose. That was super painful... I just didn't expect it to be so much, just so much speed, and I don't know what I was thinking." [10:44-11:04]

It remains to be seen whether Roderick Strong brings more gold to his stable at the Greensboro Coliseum at on March 3.

Can Orange Cassidy retain the AEW International Champion at Revolution 2024?