Reason why former WWE Superstar Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks) didn't get favorable reaction on NJPW debut disclosed - Reports

Former WWE Champion Mercedes Moné's recent appearance at Wrestle Kingdom 17 apparently did not have the expected hyped reaction due to a simple reason, according to a recent report.

The CEO's entry into the NJPW x Stardom scene was rumored to be in the works for a significant while. Considering her worldwide fame and star power, fans expected her debut in the new environment to prompt a record-breaking reaction. However, the appearance garnered much less of a reaction from the live audience than expected.

In a recent report by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the veteran noted that the lack of reaction was due to a majority of the live audience not knowing Mercedes Moné.

Regarding the debut of Mercedes Moné (FKA Sasha Banks) at NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17, Wrestling Observer Newsletter’s Dave Meltzer heard that most fans in the live audience “did not know who she was” because “most New Japan fans aren’t fans of WWE or women’s wrestling.” (H/T: CageSideSeats)

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



I mean... it is Japan, right? A place she has no history in. The fact she GOT a reaction is more than enough.



Give it time. I'm seeing people say the debut of Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) was "disappointing" because the Japanese crowd didn't give her a strong reaction.I mean... it is Japan, right?A place she has no history in. The fact she GOT a reaction is more than enough.Give it time. I'm seeing people say the debut of Mercedes Mone (Sasha Banks) was "disappointing" because the Japanese crowd didn't give her a strong reaction.I mean... it is Japan, right? 😂 A place she has no history in. The fact she GOT a reaction is more than enough. Give it time. https://t.co/WQ0OS8QB6d

The former WWE star's debut featured a botched move as well

While Mercedes' appearance after weeks of absence caused a stir in the pro-wrestling community, it was accompanied by a rather noticeable botched move.

In the segment involving KAIRI, Moné executed her seemingly new finishing move, a modified DDT. However, the move lacked impact, leading to it being immediately called out by fans as a botch. Furthermore, a training session video of Mercedes also showed the actual execution of the move.

𝙋𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨𝙩 @HesTheOG Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone new finisher is a gory bomb into a DDT. Clearly there was some sort of miscommunication between her and Kairi. I do feel this move is only going to work based on the opponent and how it’s sold and the correct timing. Sasha Banks/Mercedes Mone new finisher is a gory bomb into a DDT. Clearly there was some sort of miscommunication between her and Kairi. I do feel this move is only going to work based on the opponent and how it’s sold and the correct timing. https://t.co/eu2p5ViTFM

With Mercedes no longer listed under the 'current wrestlers' section of WWE, it is reasonable to assume that ties to the Stamford-based Promotion are all but severed. It remains to be seen what her future holds in her new environment, and whether an AEW entry may be on the horizon for her.

Do you think Mercedes Moné should sign with AEW in the future? Sound off in the comments below!

Find out which signing stunned Vince McMahon because of his age right here.

Poll : 0 votes