Reported details on top personality being ‘shut down’ by WWE, leading to big AEW signing

Recently, WWE veteran Mike Chioda revealed that a popular AEW personality was trying out at the Stamford-based promotion before going to Jacksonville. The star in question is Aubrey Edwards.

Chioda is one of the most experienced referees in the wrestling business, making his debut at the Stamford-based promotion in 1989.

Speaking with Monday Mailbag, he revealed that Edwards explored WWE opportunities when the promotion sought a female referee:

"Let's talk about Aubrey. She tried out for us. We were looking for a woman referee. I said, 'She's very thin. Good looking girl', and I'm thinking she can be worked with. I would be able to work with her if we were looking for a woman in business, so obviously another referee put the kaboots to it. Shut it down. I was like, f**k. I was like, ‘What happened?’ ‘I don’t know. She didn’t work out.’ ‘She didn’t work out, why?’ Next thing you know, months later or a year later, she’s on AEW," said Mike Chioda.

The 57-year-old star also revealed that Edwards was kind to him when Chioda made his AEW debut.

“When I was down in AEW, I can't even remember if she asked me any questions or anything about anything. She was very nice. She was a sweetheart. She took care of us, you know, took care of me and anything, always was very nice in what I needed or if I needed this or anything else, total respect for her, but I don't know if she picked my brain. I can't remember,” Chioda added. [H/T - WrestlingNews.co]

Expand Tweet

Mike Chioda on the different advantages AEW referees have over WWE

When Chioda was released by the Stamford-based promotion in 2020, the latter debuted in AEW.

After working in both promotions, the 57-year-old star weighed in on the benefits AEW referees get over WWE.

"There's referees now, still with WWE, that don't get anything paid for," Chioda said. "They don't get their hotels, cars, or gas, or anything paid for. There's a few of them still, which I don't understand cause AEW [referees get] all their stuff paid for," he said.

Chioda retired from the squared circle in 2022 after he refereed the last match of Ric Flair against Jay Lethal.

Do you see Aubrey Edwards going to the Stamford-based promotion in the future? Let us know in the comments section below.

Look who just challenged Randy Orton right here.