Tony Khan rejected top AEW star's pitch to take a shot at CM Punk - Reports

AEW star Will Ospreay recently took major jabs towards WWE Chief Content Officer Paul 'Triple H' Levesque. According to recent reports, the Aerial Assassin was ready to deliver some lines to CM Punk in response to The Second City Saint's recent comments about All Elite Wrestling on The MMA Hour. However, the idea was reportedly rejected by Tony Khan.

This past week on Dynamite, Will Ospreay came out for an interview with Renee Paquette ahead of his match against Bryan Danielson at the AEW Dynasty. Before addressing The American Dragon, Ospreay took a major shot at Triple H, who seemingly spoke about Will Ospreay at The Pat McAfee Show during WrestleMania weekend.

A recent report by Wrestling Observer Radio has revealed that Will Ospreay was supposed to take some shots at CM Punk. However, Tony Khan opted out of the idea.

“This was not Tony Khan going, ‘I can’t stand WWE; I just wanna devote two segments to running those assholes down, right?' That didn’t happen. In fact, one of Will Ospreay’s lines about Punk, they told him, 'No, don’t do it!''' wrote Dave Meltzer.

Dutch Mantell believes Tony Khan airing CM Punk's AEW All In footage was a mistake

This past week on AEW Dynamite, The Young Bucks presented the controversial footage of CM Punk and Jack Perry's backstage altercation at All In 2023. The clip showed CM Punk choking out Jack Perry, which created massive buzz on the internet as many believed that The Voice of The Voiceless was proven right.

Speaking on Storytime with Dutch Mantell, the former WWE manager claimed that airing the footage has backfired on All Elite Wrestling.

"I think it backfired in Tony's face. It backfired on AEW's face and all of their faces. Because what CM Punk has been saying for months and months and months is what I saw. And nobody swung first. I don't think there was any swinging there at the beginning. It was just that CM Punk grabbed him for being a smarta*s; I can see that, and then said, 'Get the hell away from me!' and Samoa Joe moved in to separate them," he said.

Many have called out All Elite Wrestling for airing the controversial footage from All-In. It will be interesting to see if the company mentions CM Punk once Jack Perry returns after suspension.

