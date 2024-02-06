Tony Khan’s assistant bookers are active AEW stars, update on their willingness to lose - Reports

AEW CEO Tony Khan is the head booker in the company. However, according to reports, TK also has some assistant bookers who happen to be All Elite stars.

The names that were brought up were Bryan Danielson and Eddie Kingston, who are mostly featured on AEW Collision. Collision is a weekly show that has a much different vibe to Dynamite and is reportedly under the creative direction of Bryan Danielson.

Speaking at the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer revealed the talent that helps in Collision's booking.

"Well, the thing with Bryan Danielson is that like he's... a lot of things the guys on Collision... there's a mentality on that show with the guys who were you know if you want to call them the bookers of the show or assistant bookers because Tony's the booker, but the assistant bookers of the show, and their mentality is 100% 'Let's get other people over but we still have to win' because, you know, they're key guys, whether it's Eddie Kingston, Bryan Danielson, can't lose to Hechicero. But he's trying to get these guys, whatever it is, a job or whatever," Meltzer said on Wrestling Observer Radio.

Jim Cornette believes Tony Khan will fumble Mercedes Mone in AEW

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently addressed the possibility of AEW signing Mercedes Mone and bashed Tony Khan in the process.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette claimed that the Jacksonville-based promotion wouldn't be any different if they manage to sign Mercedes Mone.

“If I say no, then it's like I'm saying Mercedes Mone ain't worth sh*t and that's not the case. I don't think the reincarnated corpse of Mildred Burke could make a difference in AEW's business. It's not the talent's fault anymore. It's Tony, it's the booking, it's the creative, it's now the downward spiral of the entire company, the big buildings that aren't filled up, and the f***ing TV that people aren't watching." [1:00 - 1:27]

Cornette further added:

“Tony doesn't recognize that all of the problems that he's caused and as brought into being are going to prevent her from making any f***ing difference, just like nobody else had. We just mentioned Paige, Ruby, Edge. They brought in Edge, the ratings went down. It doesn't matter about the talent,” Jim Cornette said. [1:40 - 2:05]

Mercedes Mone has yet to confirm her All Elite Wrestling arrival, however, many rumors have suggested that The Boss is AEW-bound. It will be interesting to see what happens if the rumors are proven to be true and Mercedes officially makes her debut in All Elite Wrestling.

Do you want to see Mercedes Mone sign with All Elite Wrestling? Let us know in the comments section below.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE