Tony Khan has upset many wrestlers owing to his recent tweets - Reports

AEW CEO Tony Khan recently made a tweet that did not sit well with many wrestlers, according to recent reports.

The owner of the Jacksonville-based promotion seemingly mocked Rossy Ogawa on his contract termination from STARDOM. Ogawa is the founder of the Japanese Wrestling promotion STARDOM, which has had many talents in the past, like Kairi Sane, Chelsea Green, and more.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reported that STARDOM wrestlers did not appreciate Tony Khan's comments on Rossy's departure.

"Somebody close to the situation in STARDOM said, “You have no idea how upset wrestlers and media are about Tony’s sticking it to Rossy.”

Dutch Mantell believes CM Punk made the right call for Tony Khan to get rid of the rankings

Wrestling veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about the AEW rankings system, which has made its return after a notable time.

Former AEW star CM Punk reportedly influenced Tony Khan to abandon the concept of the ranking system in the company entirely. Speaking on the recent edition of the Story Time with Dutch Mantell podcast, the WWE veteran claimed that the ranking system is irrelevant.

"Well actually CM Punk did him a favor, because if you go by those rankings, I don't give a s**t, because if you rank a guy, say you would rate I don't know... Who is the kid that almost killed himself coming off the ladder, what's his name?... (answers Dante Martin) you could rate him number two but guess what? Just because you ranked him number two don't mean he would draw a dime," Dutch Mantell said. [1:04 - 1:34]

Dutch Mantell may not find the concept interesting, but some fans have been wanting to see the concept return for some time in AEW. It will be interesting to see if the company keeps the concept for the years to come.

