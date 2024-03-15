Triple H and WWE officials backstage don't even talk about a recent major AEW signing - Reports

A recent report stated that the WWE CCO, Triple H, and other company officials must be in regret that they fumbled a recently signed AEW star but the latest report says it's not the case, however.

The recent major AEW signing in question is none other than Will Ospreay. The company President, Tony Khan didn't waste any time in capturing Ospreay and signed last year even before his NJPW contract was up. The internet wrestling community hailed TK's decision and claimed WWE fumbled a massive signing.

Speaking on the Wrestling Observer Radio recently, Dave Meltzer claimed that Triple H and other WWE executives must be punching the air watching how good The Aerial Assassin is both in the ring and on the microphone. Dave also wondered whether The Game didn't realize Will's true potential and fumbled to him.

Meanwhile, there seems to be no clarification on the aforementioned claims by Meltzer. As per Ringside News, no one in the WWE talks about Ospreay that much. Furthermore, the Stamford-based promotion also made him a fair offer during the negotiation period. But it was about the schedule and his physical location more than just money in the offer.

Will Ospreay on why he rejected Triple H's offer

While Will Ospreay is now All Elite, he also had a great offer from the WWE. Speaking on Talk is Jericho recently, Ospreay opened up Ospreay opened up on why he declined the offer by Triple H and signed with AEW instead:

"Even in differences of what they were offering and what AEW was offering, AEW was way better. The scheduling, everything about AEW was completely the right offer for me. It was always, you can go be a superstar in WWE and famous." [H/T Sportskeeda]

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay is set to wrestle The American Dragon, Bryan Danielson at the upcoming AEW Dynasty. Only time will tell what Tony Khan has in plans for Ospreay in the future.

