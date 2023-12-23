Update on 5-time champion's AEW future after recent debut - Reports

Tony Khan may be looking to get a certain luchador to sign a long-term deal with him following the latter's great performance in his recent matches in both AEW and Ring of Honor. The luchador in question is the former Impact Wrestling star Black Taurus.

The Machine Rocker has made a name for himself across the wrestling industry and has made appearances for several major promotions. These include Impact Wrestling, Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL), AAA, MLW, and PWG, and the two aforementioned Tony Khan-owned promotions. Despite a career already spanning 15 years, it seems he may just be getting started.

It was recently reported on PWInsider Elite that Black Taurus was still signed to AAA, but the length of the deal was not disclosed. Contrary to this, on Luchablog, it was reported that he was not under any long-term deal with any promotion, but he could be brought into a long-term deal with AEW and ROH.

How did Black Taurus' debut for AEW and ROH go?

Black Taurus made his Ring of Honor debut last week at the Final Battle Pay-Per-View, and his All Elite Wrestling debut came this week on Rampage. The commonality between the two bouts was his opponent, El Hijo Del Vikingo.

Taurus challenged Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship in what was a show-stealer at the Final Battle 2023. The two luchadors showcased their capabilities in a match that once again showed the viewers just how good lucha libre was.

Despite his loss at the Final Battle Pay-Per-View, Black Taurus was given a rematch for the title in this week's edition of Rampage. This seemed like a direct continuation of their original contest as both men showcased their abilities as luchadors once more, with some high-flying, heavy-hitting action.

At a point in the match, it seemed as if Taurus had the upper hand with his brute strength, but Vikingo proved why he was the champion.

AEW and ROH have their fair share of luchadors, but adding one of the best in the world to the roster will open up the opportunity to pair him with a lot of the other great stars on the promotion.

