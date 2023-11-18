WWE Universe loses its mind after learning Ronda Rousey is reportedly backstage at AEW Collision

Earlier tonight, it was reported that Ronda Rousey was spotted backstage heading into the taping for AEW's episodes of Collision and Rampage. This has led to various reactions from the fans as this may not be just a mere coincidence.

After her loss at SummerSlam back in August, Rousey "retired" from professional wrestling. However, she has recently been making appearances on the independent circuit, alongside her friend Marina Shafir, someone who was signed with AEW.

According to WrestleVotes, several people have spotted the Baddest Woman on the Planet backstage for the show. Being that this was the night before Full Gear, several fans have reacted to the timing, and coincidentally Tony Khan is set to announce a signing tomorrow night.

Fans had mixed reactions. Several fans were open to Ronda Rousey heading to AEW, as this meant more attention to the promotion and its women's division. Other fans weren't amused and did not want her to head to AEW.

Some fans speculated that she would be the new signing that was being teased, but they weren't all too happy with this. Before her departure from WWE, she did not have the best of receptions any longer, leading to some fans believing that now she would be AEW's problem

Ronda Rousey reacts after appearance at indie show

In what would be her second match in the independent circuit, Ronda Rousey appeared at REVOLVER Unreal, as she teamed up with AEW star Marina Shafir to take on Athena and her mentee, Billie Starkz.

The match featured high octane action, including Rousey taking a hard bump after a suplex from Starkz. In the end, the match ended in a no-contest

On Instagram, the former WWE Superstar had a simple message for the fans, as she thanked all those who were in attendance for the event.

It will be interesting to see whether this becomes a regular thing, or if this could be a tease that Rousey was headed to AEW, and she would continue teaming up with Marina Shafir.

