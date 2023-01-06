"She'll be in the 'Rumble" - Twitter erupts at the possibility of Triple H bringing back former WWE Superstar amid false rumors of AEW debut

January is always an exciting time for wrestling fans, with the Royal Rumble getting everyone into a frenzy as to who might show up. One person has been dominating headlines due to speculation over a canceled AEW debut.

At NJPW's annual Wrestle Kingdom event, Mercedes Mone, formerly known as Sasha Banks, made her shocking debut. She waltzed down to the ring, where she proceeded to attack IWGP Women's Champion KAIRI, with a title match being set up for a later date.

Many fans believe that she will be heading to AEW in the near future. However, there has been speculation that she might be exclusive to NJPW, or even on a per-appearance basis with a return to WWE set for the future.

Due to speculation that Mercedes Mone might not be going to AEW any time soon, wrestling fans on Twitter have worked themselves up into believing that the former WWE Women's Champion could make a shocking return at the Royal Rumble.

AEW fans thought Mercedes Mone would debut at Dynamite in Los Angeles

The idea that was planted in everyone's heads regarding Mercedes Mone debuting in All Elite Wrestling started back on the December 7th edition of Dynamite. Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. challenged Saraya to a tag team match where she could pick anyone she wanted to take on Baker and current Women's Champion Jamie Hayter.

However, those rumors seemed to be squashed on the January 4th edition of Dynamite, where Saraya announced that Toni Storm would be her partner going into the huge January 11th edition of the show being held in Los Angeles.

There is still heavy speculation that Mercedes could show up on January 11th in some capacity. But with Toni Storm by Saraya's side in Los Angeles, it seems as if AEW fans might not be seeing "The Boss" in action for the time being.

Do you think Mercedes Mone will appear on Dynamite next week? Let us know in the comments section down below!

