There's only one man who can help Cody Rhodes seek vengeance against Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes was ruthlessly attacked by Brock Lesnar on the recent WWE RAW episode after the two were expected to team up against Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa for the main event on the red brand. With his pride and body broken, the only man who can help Cody remember what he's capable of is his older brother, Dustin Rhodes.

Dustin and Cody are on different promotions, but despite this, the brothers have been close. Cody Rhodes could likely feel defeated after suffering a loss and a humiliating beatdown, and his older brother would be the best person to remind him about the aforementioned legacy.

Dustin's time with AEW is nearing its end, and while the veteran has made it clear that he plans to retire in 2023, he could still return to WWE as a manager or even a one-time competitor to help Cody Rhodes overcome his biggest roadblock before his eventual rematch against Roman Reigns.

Sometime after his brother's loss at WrestleMania, Dustin Rhodes took to social media to send some words of encouragement to Cody.

Cody Rhodes recently recalled the one thing other WrestleMania that made him go over the edge with anxiety

While his WrestleMania 39 loss is considered a massive upset by many fans, some even threatening to stop watching WWE after his loss, Cody has struggled with anxiety in the past.

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani of BT Sport, Cody Rhodes recalled tearing his hotel room apart due to anxiety before having to face Paul Wight (The Big Show) at WrestleMania 28.

"I was probably the worst at letting all of this get to me," Rhodes said. "I remember I tore up a hotel room in Miami once when I was wrestling Big Show for the Intercontinental title [at WrestleMania 28]. I don't know. It's such an anxious, crazy, wild week filled with all kinds of stresses and just trying to get everything right." (H/T: WrestlingInc).

The American Nightmare ended up losing the Intercontinental Championship to Wight that night, making the giant a Triple Crown Champion in the process. While The Big Show celebrated, Cody Rhodes likely felt distraught and was completely unaware that he'd headline the PLE 11 years later.

