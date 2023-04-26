There's only one man standing in Triple H's way of doing business with CM Punk again in WWE

CM Punk sent the wrestling world into a frenzy when he was spotted backstage at WWE RAW this week. The veteran was reportedly chased off by Vince McMahon, who could be the one person standing in the Straight Edge star's way of returning to the promotion.

Despite fan speculation after his backstage appearance, Punk's history with WWE hasn't been positive. The star was notably released on his wedding day, which undoubtedly resulted in some bad blood over the years. Additionally, alongside Colt Cabana, CM Punk successfully sued WWE for medical negligence, leading many to believe that Vince potentially holds a grudge against him.

According to reports, Vince McMahon personally requested that CM Punk leave the premises after he found out that the star was backstage at RAW. While this could simply be his way of staying away from contract tampering allegations, it might just be a sign that he's still not over the drama of Punk's exit.

WWE veteran Teddy Long recently addressed rumors of AEW EVPs, The Elite, refusing to work with CM Punk. According to Long, the stars should simply fall in, and that in any other industry, they would've simply been replaced.

According to recent reports, a number of AEW stars are unhappy with CM Punk's return

While there is yet to be an official announcement surrounding The Second City Saint's AEW status, Dave Meltzer reported last week that he'll likely be back sometime this summer. He also noted that there are plans to build the rumored Saturday show, AEW Collision, around the veteran.

According to Meltzer on the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, many of the talent he's spoken to have voiced their unhappiness with the rumored return of CM Punk.

“People have to know because the deal is a lot of the talent is going to be staying on Wednesday and a lot is going to be staying on Saturday. The other aspect of it is a lot of talent is unhappy about Punk being back so they’ve been told ‘you don’t have to worry about it because he’s gonna be one show and you’re gonna be on one show’ but they’re still unhappy." (H/T: Inside the Ropes).

It remains to be seen if there will be any pushback from the roster on Punk's return, but as Meltzer stated, those who are unhappy will simply remain on Dynamite while the rest can frequent the alleged Saturday show instead.

