"This will make Vince and HHH cry" - Fans react to former WWE World Champion potentially having a title match in AEW

WWE stars leaving for AEW is nothing new. That trend started during Vince McMahon's reign at the helm of the company but slowed down considerably during Triple H's reign. However, one would be inclined to think that the company would not be very happy if Goldberg showed up in AEW to challenge MJF.

MJF is the current AEW World Champion, having won the title after defeating Jon Moxley at Full Gear 2022. Since then, he has only had one title defense which came at AEW Revolution 2023 when he defeated Bryan Danielson in an epic 60-minute Iron Man Match.

WWE legend Goldberg is currently a free agent after his contract with the Stamford-based company expired at the start of 2023. With Tony Khan announcing that the All In event will take place at Wembley Stadium in August, a big name like Goldberg could be an excellent addition to the card to entice viewers.

MJF is currently embroiled in a feud with the rest of the Pillars of AEW, and when that is wrapped up, Tony Khan will need to find a new opponent for the Salt of the Earth. With Goldberg keeping his options open for the future, a potential clash against MJF would be interesting for Wembley.

Reactions to this possibility were highly mixed.

Randy Oreens @ItBegins2012 @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan Of course. Tony Khans homegrown MJF beating one of the biggest names ever in wrestling would do wonders for his career. Wouldn’t be the best match but the moment is right one. @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan Of course. Tony Khans homegrown MJF beating one of the biggest names ever in wrestling would do wonders for his career. Wouldn’t be the best match but the moment is right one.

PrAaHe @ICWeinerohcrud @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan No. MJF is a young talent with a bright future. No need to put his career in jeopardy like that. @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan No. MJF is a young talent with a bright future. No need to put his career in jeopardy like that.

KK ☘️ @utd_kooo @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan I think i speak for all aew fans when i say yes we want this @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan I think i speak for all aew fans when i say yes we want this

Rayla ✌ @KedzieMatthews_ @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan Sure. Why not? Who cares? We got a 90,000 seat stadium to sell out. Like it or not, Goldberg is still a big name. It just might help get more people to show up. @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan Sure. Why not? Who cares? We got a 90,000 seat stadium to sell out. Like it or not, Goldberg is still a big name. It just might help get more people to show up.

Christopher Mills @cjmills82 @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan No. Why would you subject your top guy to an aging wrestler who hurts everyone? @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan No. Why would you subject your top guy to an aging wrestler who hurts everyone?

Aaron 🏴‍☠️🏁 @AT_1899 @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan MJF would need to win. He’d also need to carry Goldberg for the entire match. @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan MJF would need to win. He’d also need to carry Goldberg for the entire match.

Craig @CMFoster23 @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan they should book it, if they don’t want to sell tickets or have PPV buys. they should book it, if they don’t want to sell tickets or have PPV buys. @nodqdotcom @TonyKhan 💯 they should book it, if they don’t want to sell tickets or have PPV buys.

Goldberg called out WWE for breaking their promise

Goldberg's second run in WWE got off to a hot start following his memorable feud with Brock Lesnar. However, in recent years, the quality of his matches has rapidly declined.

He spoke about how Vince McMahon and WWE broke their promise regarding a retirement match:

"Vince McMahon and I had a handshake understanding that, you know, after the Roman Reigns match, I would have a proper retirement match. And, you know, that hasn't come to fruition through them. So, therefore... You know, nobody puts a stamp on my career."

"Nobody tells me when I'm done, period. When somebody tells me that, you know, I kinda like to fight against it. I like to do things my own way, and I go out my own way. And I certainly don't go out, you know, under Roman Reigns, you know, three weeks after I've had Covid and agreed to a match," he said. [7:01 - 7:45]

Goldberg's last match was in February 2022 when he faced Roman Reigns. If he shows up in AEW, it would be interesting to see how Tony Khan uses him.

Poll : 0 votes