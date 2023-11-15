Tony Khan to announce legend's signing to avoid another head-to-head defeat against WWE? Looking at the chances

AEW President Tony Khan must pull out all the stops again this week as Collision will go head-to-head with WWE SmackDown. But to avoid another loss at the hands of his rival promotion, could he announce the signing of a legend?

Since the Full Gear pay-per-view will be taking place on Saturday night rather than a Sunday (a decision made to avoid competition with the NFL), AEW Collision will be airing on Friday at 8 pm EST/7 pm CT.

For the first time, AEW Collision will be going up against WWE SmackDown, which airs at the same time on FOX. Collision will be followed by another live edition of Rampage, meaning that TNT will air three solid hours of live All Elite Wrestling content.

Many expect SmackDown to beat Collision due to the simple fact that FOX is a network station, while TNT is on cable. This means more people have access to WWE's blue show than Collision. But to avoid a massive defeat, Tony Khan could announce the signing of someone rumored to appear in All Elite Wrestling for a long time: Goldberg.

Yes, it's certainly a long shot. However, the fact that Tony Khan has shown the world that he isn't afraid to give legends of the business a run in AEW means that there could be hope for fans of the former WWE Universal Champion.

Goldberg has been a free agent since 2022, as his contract with WWE was not renewed. Given that stars like Ric Flair, Sting, Jeff Jarrett, and Paul Wight still have prominent roles on TV, maybe Tony Khan could hire Da Man to emerge victorious against the Stamford-based company in TV ratings.

Tony Khan has announced some huge matches for this week's AEW Dynamite

It's the go-home week before AEW Full Gear, and fans around California are eager to see their favorite All Elite Wrestling stars in action this Saturday on pay-per-view. However, there are still three episodes of TV remaining before the high-profile event.

To get fans excited for the upcoming pay-per-view, Tony Khan announced that The Young Bucks will be in action this Wednesday on Dynamite. They were supposed to face The Lucha Brothers in another chapter of their rivalry, but doctors didn't clear Rey Fenix. Instead, they will face Penta El Zero Miedo and Komander.

There will be Full Gear implications in the other big match Khan announced as Red Velvet will take on Skye Blue. The winner of the bout will join Kris Statlander and Julia Hart in the TBS Championship match on Saturday.

