Tony Khan should announce this major signing during tonight's AEW Dynamite

While AEW President Tony Khan has been on quite the signing spree over the last few months, the seemingly dwindling quality of the promotion is evident from recent ratings. However, one name could potentially be a game-changer if her signing is announced tonight on Dynamite.

The star in question is Mandy Rose.

Rose was released rather abruptly from WWE at the end of last year. According to reports, her departure from the company was deemed prudent due to several explicit pictures of her being posted via her FanTime page.

While WWE did not quite support her external projects, Tony Khan is quite unbothered by his stars' personal ventures. Talents like Jon Moxley and FTR have often participated in other promotions while being signed to AEW.

If Mandy Rose is recruited to Tony Khan's roster, her FanTime work will likely be left untouched, provided certain standards are followed.

Mandy Rose has had a sizeable fanbase that could potentially follow her return to wrestling with enthusiasm and help with AEW ratings. Only time will tell whether she will be signed by Tony Khan in the future.

A Hall of Famer previously commented on Mandy Rose's departure from WWE amid speculation of a potential AEW entry

The former NXT Women's Champion's release came as a surprise to many disgruntled fans last year. However, Madusa (aka Alundra Blayze) has been supportive of Mandy's decision to pursue her FanTime projects.

In an interview with RAW Cognizance's Alyx, the Hall of Famer discussed the matter and concluded that Mandy Rose's happiness was what mattered most.

"Mandy [Rose] is a full-grown woman. Her doing what she did, and she knew going in. So, if it was in her contract and it was okay for her to do it, then who gives a crap, right? Or if it wasn't, then she knew that the repercussions were coming. Why is it such a big deal? I mean, the woman seems happy, and isn't that what's important?" said Madusa.

Just Alyx @JustAlyxCentral



Watch the full interview this Friday on my Youtube page!



Also, happy birthday to



#WWE WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) defended Mandy Rose on her decision to have a FanTime page despite being released by WWE.Watch the full interview this Friday on my Youtube page!Also, happy birthday to @Madusa_rocks #WWE news #Wrestling #Wrestling News WWE Hall of Famer Alundra Blayze (Madusa) defended Mandy Rose on her decision to have a FanTime page despite being released by WWE.Watch the full interview this Friday on my Youtube page! Also, happy birthday to @Madusa_rocks! #WWE #WWEnews #Wrestling #WrestlingNews https://t.co/uTkIwIk14D

As of now, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Mandy Rose.

Do you want to see Mandy Rose in AEW? Sound off in the comments below!

Is Roman Reigns better than Jon Moxley? Use your voice. Make your choice right HERE

Poll : 0 votes