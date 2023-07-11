Tony Khan could deal a massive blow to WWE by signing top free agent to AEW this week

AEW CEO Tony Khan could possibly shock WWE by signing top free agent Kota Ibushi this week. The 41-year-old is a free agent after his contract with NJPW expired earlier this year.

With rumors swirling about Triple H's interest in Ibushi, the potential signing to AEW could disrupt the balance of power in pro wrestling. WWE would be a major loser if the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion signs with All Elite Wrestling.

Ibushi is one of the few wrestlers who could truly challenge Roman Reigns for the top spot in the promotion, and his signing would also be a major blow to The Game.

If Ibushi does sign with Tony Khan's promotion, it would be a major coup for the company. Ibushi could make an appearance on Dynamite this week and could set up a major match.

With The Elite down one member for their Blood and Guts match against the Blackpool Combat Club, he would be a perfect fit to fill the void. Ibushi has a long history with The Elite, and he would be a major asset to the team.

If Kota Ibushi does sign with AEW and appears on Dynamite this week, it would be a major boost for the company. It would also set up a huge Blood and Guts match, which is already one of the most anticipated matches of the year.

Kota Ibushi rumored to fill vacant spot in AEW for Blood and Guts match

Kota Ibushi is reportedly poised to make his way to the Jacksonville-based promotion. Recent reports indicate that talks have been ongoing between Ibushi and All Elite Wrestling.

The upcoming Blood and Guts match, scheduled between The Elite and The Blackpool Combat Club, presents a perfect opportunity for the 41-year-old to join the match.

🅰️🅾️ @KXNGAO Fightful Select: Kota Ibushi is planned to appear at Blood and Guts. Most of the talent Fightful has spoken to believe he is going to join AEW “in some capacity” and Ibushi’s management has reduced his schedule for the near future.

With Bryan Danielson injured and Eddie Kingston occupied with NJPW commitments, two spots have opened up, fueling speculation that Ibushi may fill one of them.

Fans can expect an exciting showdown at the TD Garden on July 19, 2023, during the special episode of Dynamite.

