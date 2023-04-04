Tony Khan must announce former WWE World Champion's signing on AEW Dynamite this week

While fans speculate what Tony Khan plans to announce this week on AEW Dynamite, a former WWE World Champion's debut appearance is certainly a possibility.

The All Elite president has displayed a decidedly consistent tendency to bring in big names from WWE. He has made some major acquisitions since the founding of AEW, including stars like Bryan Danielson, CM Punk, and Claudio Castagnoli. Tony Khan's next major announcement is set to be revealed this week on Dynamite.

TK then reminds everyone that a HUGE announcement is coming for Wednesday’s Dynamite next week! Tony Khan gets asked if the way he books ROH has influenced how he books AEW. He says it definitely has.TK then reminds everyone that a HUGE announcement is coming for Wednesday’s Dynamite next week! https://t.co/WCSQ67YxpY

Judging by his previous announcements, this could certainly be the debut of a high-profile superstar. While there are several desirable free agents at the moment, WWE legend Goldberg undoubtedly ranks near the top of the list. With Tony Khan already showing interest in acquiring him, this could well be the moment for the reveal.

Goldberg's entry could well be a game-changer for the Jacksonville-based Promotion, which has suffered a decline in ratings since last year. Veteran Vince Russo also believes that the Myth could work well in AEW due to his impressive physique and experience.

WWE Veteran Vince Russo pitched an idea for Goldberg's potential AEW run

While it remains to be seen if Goldberg will show up in Tony Khan's promotion, Vince Russo has already proposed a storyline involving him.

In a previous episode of Writing with Russo, the wrestling veteran stated:

"You know how I would book Goldberg that I think would be interesting? 'I came in with a streak, I am going out with a streak. I lose, I am out. It could be my first match, it could be my 180th match, I lose, I'm out.' But the goal is to beat the original streak. Because I think you can generate interest (...) and let him run. There are enough bodies out there that don't matter. You and I could probably sit here and list the first hundred wins. If he continues and starts getting close and whatnot, I think that could possibly draw," Russo suggested. [3:12 - 4:04]

As of now, fans will have to stay tuned to see if Goldberg will join the Jacksonville-based Promotion this week.

