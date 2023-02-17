Tony Khan must ignite a bidding war with Triple H over this soon-to-be hottest free agent

Several stars who were mentored by Triple H recently jumped ship and signed with AEW. Both promotions are competing to be at the top, and they do want to sign the best talent. Could AEW CEO Tony Khan have a bidding war with WWE to sign one of the hottest stars in pro wrestling?

The talent in question is the Switchblade Jay White. The former IWGP World Champion's NJPW contract is reportedly coming to an end. Thus, he will soon be a free agent.

White has been a part of the Japanese promotion for over eight years. He has held every title there. Jay White is the fifth Triple Crown Champion and the first wrestler to become a Grandslam Champion in NJPW.

The former IWGP World Champion has wrestled in several other promotions, such as IMPACT Wrestling and Ring of Honor. He has also been featured on AEW television a few times. Many stars have also praised White's in-ring skills and hard work in reaching the top of the mountain.

Signing Jay White would help any promotion in a major way. For WWE, the former IWGP Champion will be able to increase viewership in Japan. He could also help Triple H and WWE in improving their relationship with NJPW.

As far as AEW goes, his surprise appearance on an episode of Dynamite was one of the most talked about segments last year. His presence would be huge for the promotion as his star power can pull in more viewers from all over the world.

Drainmaker 🌧️ 💵 @DrainBamager One year ago, Jay White made his sudden AEW debut walking through the Forbidden Door.



Need him to show up again this year.



Triple H and Tony Khan had a bidding war earlier, with former ROH Champion Bandido

Back in September 2022, then-ROH World Champion Chris Jericho wrestled Bandido on Dynamite. After a tough battle, The Ocho picked up the win.

After seeing the Luchador's performance on Dynamite, it was reported that Triple H and WWE instantly contacted him. Tony Khan had also offered a contract for the former ROH World Champion.

Bandido chose to sign with AEW as he felt it would be better for him, and he could also spend more time with his family.

Where do you think Jay White would end up? Let us know in the comments section below.

