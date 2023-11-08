Tony Khan to officially announce 4-time WWE champion's signing at AEW Full Gear 2023? Exploring the possibility

At Full Gear, could Tony Khan announce a former WWE Women's Champion's arrival to AEW? This may be done similar to the various debuts of the AEW stars fans have seen thus far, which have all happened at major pay-per-views.

Ronda Rousey is a star who can be considered one of the top free agents in wrestling after she apparently departed from WWE a few months ago. After a surprise appearance on the independent circuit, however, it seems that she may not completely be done with professional wrestling, in contrast to what was previously reported.

Similar to the likes of some of the promotion's biggest names, the Baddest Woman on the Planet could make a surprise appearance at AEW's next pay-per-view, and sign with the promotion. She could do this in two ways. First, similar to Christian, she could just simply make an appearance on the promotion to sign the contract.

Another scenario would be Rousey confronting a star in her debut. As of now, Toni Storm challenging Hikaru Shida for the title looks to be in the works. This could provide the opening for Rousey to confront the winner after the main event. She could then reveal that she formed a faction with her close friend Marina Shafir, along with Shafir's tag team partner Nyla Rose.

Former WWE Superstars Ronda Rousey and Marina Shafir have been working together already recently

Surprisingly, former WWE Superstar Ronda Rousey has made her way to the independent circuit, after reports of her "retirement" from wrestling.

She had teamed up with her friend Marina Shafir previously, and will do so in another upcoming event. On November 16th, Rousey and Shafir will once more team up for tag team action at a Wrestling Revolver Unreal event.

While their opponents have not been confirmed yet, this match has been heavily advertised. They have previously shared the ring with the likes of Taya Valkyrie, and Brian Kendrick.

It is possible that this tag team has been formed as more of an one-time thing. Whether this could be something more long-term, and could be carried on to the bigger leagues is not known as of yet.

