Tony Khan to officially announce former WWE star's signing on AEW Dynamite this week? Exploring the chances

Tony Khan has been slated to make a massive announcement on this week's Dynamite. Since then, fans worldwide have been wondering what could be the major announcement.

The first question that arose was if the AEW President will finally sign a former WWE Superstar. The star being discussed is Mercedes Moné.

For months now, Mercedes has been in talks with AEW but hasn't apparently signed with the promotion yet. The discussions havent stopped about which company she had signed with till now.

She has been the hottest free agent in today's business since 2022. She is a former WWE Superstar who worked in the Stamford-based promotion for nearly a decade.

In 2022, Mercedes, fka Sasha Banks, walked out of WWE due to alleged various creative differences while she was the reigning Women's Tag Team Championship.

If Moné does sign with the Jacksonville-based promotion, she would be getting new opportunities. The promotion has been focusing on improving the women's division lately.

Fans would be excited to watch several dream matches. Stars like Toni Storm, Britt Baker and Saraya would have a great feud with The Boss.

Disco Inferno slams Tony Khan over ticket sales

Tony Khan has been producing great AEW shows in terms of wrestling. Despite good wrestling, the attendance and ticket sales have been extremely low.

While speaking on Keepin' It 100 Official, the WCW veteran talked about the AEW President on putting less efforts on ticket sales.

"Every wrestling promoter in the history of the wrestling business, with the exception of Tony Khan who is a billionaire and has bought into this, and he's the first promoter that's not really concerned with making money. Every promoter in previous history has wanted to make money. You want to increase your audience because you need a growing audience on television to fill seats at your live events. They're not doing that and we've said all along for three years that you have to go after the casual fans because down the road this is gonna be your problem," Inferno said.

With the signing of Mercedes, fans are wondering if the ratings will improve.

