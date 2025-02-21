Tony Khan to sign infuriated star recently released by WWE? Exploring potential move

AEW already has a stacked women's division comprised of home-grown talent and stars with prior stints in other promotions, including rival brands like WWE. However, the All Elite roster has always accommodated driven performers with valuable skills. Following her release earlier this month, the Tony Khan-led company could potentially sign former WWE Superstar Sonya Deville.

Deville, born Daria Rae Berenato, originally appeared in the sixth season of Tough Enough and was offered a contract by the Stamford-based company in 2015. She debuted in NXT, where she wrestled, and eventually began working under the Sonya Deville ring name from 2017 onwards. The New Jersey native jumped to the main roster that same year and has been frequently featured on WWE programming as a competitor and even as an on-screen authority figure.

Since around July 2024, Deville has been part of a trio named Pure Fusion Collective alongside Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark. Despite being in action against Natalya as recently as on tapings of Main Event on February 3, 2025, it was revealed some time afterward that WWE had released the 31-year-old. A few hours ago, Deville discussed her exit in a video posted on the YouTube channel she maintains with her spouse, disclosing that the company had opted not to renew her contract despite ongoing negotiations.

Because World Wrestling Entertainment decided not to renew Sonya Deville's contract, unlike other recent roster cuts, she is reportedly not subject to a non-compete clause. This could open up the opportunity for AEW to make an offer to the former Women's Tag Team Champion. Her training and background in MMA, not to mention her in-ring experience, inarguably make Deville a worthwhile consideration for Tony Khan as a signing. However, whether such a move will take place remains to be seen.

Ex-WWE star Sonya Deville recently spotted with former AEW Women's Champion

As usually happens after a spate of WWE releases, wrestling fans are speculating about the futures of several talents recently let go by the Triple H-led company. This includes Sonya Deville, whose services the promotion elected not to retain, as mentioned above.

The Jersey Devil could now perform in any number of promotions, possibly even in AEW. Conjecture about this picked up somewhat recently after Deville shared a social media post featuring AEW star and former Women's World Champion Britt Baker.

However, considering the promotion's working relationship with World Wrestling Entertainment, Deville could also appear in TNA.

