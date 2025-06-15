Triple H to deal a massive blow to AEW by signing popular stars upon their contract expiry? Exploring the possibility

AEW and Tony Khan could be dealt a major blow by WWE CCO, Triple H, as he could bring in two former champions following the expiry of their contracts. The Stamford-based promotion is reportedly interested in signing the stars as well.
Triple H could bring the popular tag team, Private Party, to WWE amid reports of their contracts expiring. The team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy has been in AEW's tag team division since the company's inception in 2019. They also became the World Tag Team Champions last year. However, since losing their titles to The Hurt Syndicate earlier this year, Private Party have not been on TV.
A recent report also suggested that WWE is interested in signing Private Party as well. If the rumors are to be believed, The Game could waste no time in hiring Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy right when their contracts run out to deal a massive blow to AEW and Tony Khan.
While fans would expect Private Party to start with NXT following their WWE move, The Cerebral Assassin could also add them directly to the main roster tag team division, to seemingly take a shot at AEW and Tony Khan. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion ends up signing the tag team when their contracts expire.
WWE veteran slams Triple H amid AEW star's allegations
AEW star MVP recently questioned some of Triple H's booking decisions, stating that he has no love for The Game. WWE veteran Vince Russo questioned Triple H being in creative following MVP's claims.
Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated the following:
"The boys should not be in creative. Period end of story, bro. They they just shouldn't be bro. A lot of people were suggesting this early and I'm like, eh I don't know, but the more and more I see it, a lot of people accused Triple H of not wanting anybody to be more over than he was. A lot of people accuse him of that plus, you know, bro, there's gonna be baggage."
The Cerebral Assassin continues to be the head of WWE's creative process, and only time will tell if he will remain there.