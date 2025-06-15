Triple H to deal a massive blow to AEW by signing popular stars upon their contract expiry? Exploring the possibility

AEW and Tony Khan could be dealt a major blow by WWE CCO, Triple H, as he could bring in two former champions following the expiry of their contracts. The Stamford-based promotion is reportedly interested in signing the stars as well.

Ad

Triple H could bring the popular tag team, Private Party, to WWE amid reports of their contracts expiring. The team of Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy has been in AEW's tag team division since the company's inception in 2019. They also became the World Tag Team Champions last year. However, since losing their titles to The Hurt Syndicate earlier this year, Private Party have not been on TV.

A recent report also suggested that WWE is interested in signing Private Party as well. If the rumors are to be believed, The Game could waste no time in hiring Marq Quen and Isiah Kassidy right when their contracts run out to deal a massive blow to AEW and Tony Khan.

Ad

Trending

While fans would expect Private Party to start with NXT following their WWE move, The Cerebral Assassin could also add them directly to the main roster tag team division, to seemingly take a shot at AEW and Tony Khan. It will be interesting to see if the Stamford-based promotion ends up signing the tag team when their contracts expire.

WWE veteran slams Triple H amid AEW star's allegations

AEW star MVP recently questioned some of Triple H's booking decisions, stating that he has no love for The Game. WWE veteran Vince Russo questioned Triple H being in creative following MVP's claims.

Ad

Speaking exclusively on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge's Writing with Russo, Vince Russo stated the following:

"The boys should not be in creative. Period end of story, bro. They they just shouldn't be bro. A lot of people were suggesting this early and I'm like, eh I don't know, but the more and more I see it, a lot of people accused Triple H of not wanting anybody to be more over than he was. A lot of people accuse him of that plus, you know, bro, there's gonna be baggage."

Ad

The Cerebral Assassin continues to be the head of WWE's creative process, and only time will tell if he will remain there.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gaurav Singh Gaurav has been an AEW and WWE writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling since July 2023. A Master's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication enabled him to take up writing for Pro Wrestling professionally, and his articles have raked in more than 2 million reads till date. Before Sportskeeda, he had internships as a WWE writer at FirstSportz and SportsManor.



Gaurav's journey as a wrestling enthusiast began at the 2008 WWE No Way Out, where he witnessed The Undertaker's triumphant win in the Elimination Chamber match. His favorite wrestler is CM Punk because of his sensible promos and having a great wrestling mind.



While writing, Gaurav aims to be a credible reporter and provide accurate information to readers without any biases.



Apart from writing, Gaurav loves to play story-based games, read non-fiction books, and listen to music when he needs relaxation. Know More