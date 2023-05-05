"TRIPLE H NEEDS TO BRING YOU BACK" - Fans urge former United States Champion to return to WWE after 3 years

A lot of WWE Superstars left the company over the last three years, with the number going up due to the pandemic budget cuts. While some lesser-known names were let go, fans were surprised when major names like Rusev, now known as Miro, were released.

Rusev made his main roster debut in 2014 at the Royal Rumble PLE. He went on to become a very popular star, especially when Rusev Day peaked in terms of popularity. The Bulgarian Brute went on to win the United States Championship thrice.

Rusev's last match in WWE came in 2020 when he teamed up with Humberto Carrillo in a losing effort to Bobby Lashley and Angel Garza on the February 17 episode of RAW. He was released from his contract on April 15. Miro joined AEW shortly after, where he made a rocky start when he was involved in a storyline with Kip Sabian.

He was repackaged as The Redeemer and went on to win the TNT Championship. Miro's title run was sensational and made him a highly popular figure in the company. However, since losing the title, he has not been seen very often.

His last match came at All Out 2022 when Darby Allin, Miro, and Sting defeated The House Of Black's Brody King, Buddy Matthews, and Malakai Black. In his continued absence, some fans felt a return to WWE would be best for God's Favorite Champion.

Cake World @jayandtysdad @ToBeMiro Rusev let’s get it big homie!! Need you back in the squared circle to “CRUSH” these squares! @ToBeMiro Rusev let’s get it big homie!! Need you back in the squared circle to “CRUSH” these squares!

Bdbeneme @bdbeneme @ToBeMiro When u coming back to wwe @ToBeMiro When u coming back to wwe

Former WWE star spoke about Vince McMahon and Rusev

At one point, Rusev Day was one of the most popular acts in WWE. A lot of fans felt that the heavyweight was primed to become a main-event star.

Speaking with Steve Fall of Wrestling News, Aiden English explained that Vince McMahon liked Rusev as The Bulgarian Brute, and that led to a few conflicts.

"One of the things with Vince (McMahon) is I think he views you in one way and it is very hard to change that view. Especially if he likes you as "xyz", and I think he liked Rusev a lot as The Bulgarian Brute, the big brooding foreign bad guy who beats people up and doesn't talk a whole lot. So that is where our conflict came with how the booking went or whatever you want to call it," said Aiden English.

Miro, as The Redemer, was an excellent wrestler. However, he has not been seen for a long time now. Perhaps a return to the Stamford-based company is not too unlikely.

A former WWE star allegedly emailed Tony Khan and never got a reply. Hear the story here.

Poll : 0 votes