Triple H's unwillingness to bring back WWE veteran could lead to blockbuster AEW signing soon

Triple H has brought back several WWE veterans from yesteryear, with the latest being Carlito returning at Backlash in his hometown of San Juan, Puerto Rico.

However, there's one wrestling stalwart that the Hunter is probably reluctant to bring back to the Stamford-based promotion. The star in question is Goldberg.

Da Man hasn't been seen in any wrestling capacity since his seemingly final WWE hurrah against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber last year. Though that was a fitting way to ride off into the sunset, The Myth has since expressed his desire to have a retirement tour.

Goldberg even lashed out at WWE for not giving him a proper sendoff as promised to him. It's been over a year since the 56-year-old legend last competed. Despite Vince McMahon's return to the helm, the company seems adamant about not working with the part-timer again.

For what it's worth, Goldberg's days in the ring are done, especially in a WWE setting. But he could write the final chapter of his illustrious career like Sting in AEW.

WWE's loss could be AEW's gain, as Tony Khan has hinted at acquiring the services of the Hall of Famer. With All In pay-per-view fast approaching, there couldn't be a more appropriate time for the All Elite President to announce a potential game-changing singing of Goldberg.

Interestingly, MJF has teased facing the two-time Universal Champion at the marquee event. Should he retain his title in a "four-pillars" bout at Double or Nothing, The Salt of the Earth could go on a collision course with The Myth in what could be a passing of the torch moment.

Eric Bischoff doesn't want AEW to bring in WWE legend Goldberg for All In

Despite the online buzz, Eric Bischoff is against the idea of seeing either Goldberg or Mercedes Moné perform at All In this year.

Speaking on the 83 Weeks podcast, Bischoff asserted that he doesn't want AEW to rely on somebody who's not part of the company:

"I'm not so sure that I would want to bring in a Mercedes or even a Goldberg for a one-off like this. I wouldn't want the perception of having to rely on somebody who's not a part of my company to help sell that house," Bischoff said.

The WWE Hall of Famer added:

"Nothing against them, in the case of Bill Goldberg, I like Bill a lot. If he does end up there, he'll probably help quite a bit, same with Mercedes Mone."

Tony Khan has always wanted to sign Goldberg since the company's inception. Now that the opportunity has come knocking on his door, it would be interesting to see if he seizes the chance.

Who do you want to see Goldberg face if he signs with AEW? MJF or Wardlow? Sound off in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Secret behind Brock Lesnar ATTACKING Cody Rhodes on WWE RAW revealed

Poll : 0 votes