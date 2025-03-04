Triple H to unveil 32-time champion as his newest WWE signing on RAW next week? Exploring the possibility

WWE CCO, Triple H could reveal a 34-year-old popular star to be the company's newest signing next week on RAW. The star is reportedly a free agent now and is rumored to join the Stamford-based promotion.

The former 32-time champion, Rey Fenix, could be the newest WWE signing. Fenix has won more than 30 titles in his career, including the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship, Lucha Underground Championship, AAW Heavyweight Championship, and numerous tag team titles alongside his brother, Penta. The former AEW International Champion has finally been released from Tony Khan's promotion after months of controversy.

The popular luchador has been rumored to sign with WWE for months as well. Rey Fenix's brother, Penta has already joined the global juggernaut and fans want to see him reuniting with Fenix. Therefore, Triple H could pull the trigger on Fenix's debut as soon as next week on RAW.

Although Penta has enjoyed a great run on RAW until now, he still seems to be missing a piece of the puzzle. Rey Fenix would complete the pairing as fans have been asking for a reunion of The Lucha Brothers in the Stamford-based promotion. Furthermore, Madison Square Garden would be the perfect venue for the reunion next Monday on RAW.

Triple H could reportedly include a free agent on the WrestleMania 41 card

Now that Rey Fenix has become a free agent following his AEW release, Triple H and WWE could add him to the WrestleMania 41 card according to a report from WrestleVotes. The report stated that Fenix could join the company soon but there's no exact timeline:

"Spoke with a WWE source regarding the Rey Fenix news making the rounds. With him being free and clear, the expectation backstage is that he joins WWE sooner rather than later. Source added they wouldn’t be surprised if Fenix ends up on the WM card but noted there’s no exact timeline in place," the report read.

Rey Fenix's signing with WWE has yet to be announced and only time will tell when he will reunite with his brother, Penta.

