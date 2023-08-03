"Trips is not best for business", "Next year Cody Rhodes returns" - Twitter erupts as major AEW stars rebuff WWE and extend their contracts

WWE seems to be out of luck as four major AEW stars have decided to extend their contracts in Tony Khan's company despite rumored interest from across the promotional divide.

The stars in question are none other than Kenny Omega, "Hangman" Adam Page, and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), collectively known as The Elite.

The quartet, along with Cody Rhodes, are famed for being AEW's founding fathers. When the news broke of their contracts coming to an end, many thought they could follow in The American Nightmare's footsteps and make the jump.

However, this did not come to fruition, and they have since penned a new deal with AEW. This has prompted a wide array of reactions across the Twitterverse, with one user suggesting that Rhodes could reunite with The Elite in Tony Khan's company once he has finished his story in WWE:

KingAharon91 @aharon19911 @JustinBarrasso Next year Cody Rhodes returns aew ! @AEW @CodyRhodes

Others have instead placed the blame on Triple H, mocking the Chief Content Officer for his inability to bring in the popular stars:

Knive45 @Knive_45 @TranquiloClubYT Trips is not best for business, I'm afraid.

Hakan Benli @Hakz7 @TranquiloClubYT Failed to sign all four of them twice in the space of 5 years lol

Generally, the responses have been quite mixed, with some simply overjoyed to see the self-proclaimed "heart and soul of AEW" remain in the promotion, while others feel as though The Elite made the wrong decision:

Rick Styles @rickstyles31 @JustinBarrasso Stevie Wonder saw that coming but considering the name it's obviously great news for AEW

El Capi Bretón @bretonrivera @JustinBarrasso Congrats to them for staying in a secondary promotion maybe their careers will never reach the level they could have.

Nonetheless, it's difficult to overstate how important Omega, Page, and The Young Bucks have been for AEW. While they would most certainly have been incredible assets for WWE, Tony Khan will be overjoyed to have the fan-favorite group remain in his promotion.

Cody Rhodes is doing well for himself in WWE

One reason why many speculated that The Elite would inevitably join Cody Rhodes in WWE is because of the stellar way The American Nightmare has been presented since returning to the Stamford-based promotion.

Rhodes is easily one of the most popular acts in all of professional wrestling, and he has been treated like a megastar since returning at WrestleMania 38, despite the fact that he is still yet to claim championship gold.

Thus far, he has had well-received feuds with Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Brock Lesnar, the latter of which is still ongoing. Rhodes will complete his trilogy with The Beast Incarnate at this weekend's SummerSlam premium live event.

The major blip on Rhodes' current run is his failure to capture the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship from Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39. However, it seems as though the higher-ups are simply delaying his eventual coronation in the hopes of generating an even greater reaction.

