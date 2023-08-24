Updated AEW All In 2023 match card: Another title match added; MJF vs. Adam Cole and more

AEW All In 2023 is widely anticipated to be one of the most significant events in professional wrestling history. The show is scheduled for August 27, 2023, at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The match card boasts several top-tier stars, including the reigning world champion MJF, Adam Cole, CM Punk, Will Ospreay, and more.

This show holds immense potential to redefine the All Elite Wrestling's landscape. All In 2018, the event's first edition was a resounding success, with many experts and fans praising its quality. This year's show is already breaking several attendance and revenue records, as Wembley Stadium is set to host over 80,000 fans on Sunday.

During the latest edition of AEW Dynamite, The Acclaimed, alongside Billy Gunn, challenged House of Black for the AEW World Trios Championship. The match materialized after the heel trio recently attacked Max Caster and Anthony Bowens. The Malakai Black-led group confronted the babyfaces on the Wednesday night show.

Gunn recently 'retired' after he and The Acclaimed lost a trios match against House of Black on Collision. However, he is now set to make his comeback in a multi-man bout at All In 2023. The pay-per-view is set to feature a highly anticipated championship showdown between MJF and Adam Cole in the main event.

Chris Jericho is slated to face off against Will Ospreay in a singles bout, adding to the event's star-studded lineup. Here is the updated match card for AEW All In 2023 after the latest edition of Dynamite:

MJF (c) vs. Adam Cole (AEW World Championship)

Aussie Open (c) vs. MJF and Adam Cole (ROH World Tag Team Championship)

Saraya vs. Toni Storm vs. Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Britt Baker (AEW Women's World Championship)

FTR (c) vs. The Young Bucks (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Darby Allin & Sting vs. Swerve Strickland & Christian Cage

Chris Jericho vs. Will Ospreay

Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and Kota Ibushi vs. Konosuke Takeshita, Jay White, and Juice Robinson

CM Punk (c) vs. Samoa Joe ("Real" AEW World Championship)

Jack Perry vs. Hook

House of Black (Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, and Brody King) (c) vs. Billy Gunn and The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster)

Stadium Stampede: Blackpool Combat Club, Santana & Ortiz vs. Eddie Kingston, Orange Cassidy, Best Friends, and Penta Oscuro

The card seems promising and will likely deliver some great moments in London, England.

AEW All in 2023 hits another solid number

Besides impressive ticket sales, AEW All in 2023 is also doing massive numbers in online purchases. According to Andrew Zarian on social media, AEW All In has received approximately 90,000 US domestic pay-per-view orders. The numbers are expected to increase as the show is set to take place on August 27.

AEW Double or Nothing 2023, which took place on May 28, reportedly received 140,000 buys. All In seems set to become a significant financial success for the Tony Khan-led company.

