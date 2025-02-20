Updated AEW Revolution match card (February 19, 2025): Hangman Page to finally get revenge?

AEW Revolution appears to be heating up nicely, as Hangman Page was recently added to the show. He will face MJF at the pay-per-view. The show is set to take place in Los Angeles at the Crypto.com Arena on March 9.

Ad

The main event was confirmed a few days ago, as Cope challenged Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship. Also, Kenny Omega revealed that he will be going after the International Championship, with his opponent to be confirmed next week when Konosuke Takeshita faces Orange Cassidy on Dynamite. Will Ospreay also challenged Kyle Fletcher to a Steel Cage match.

Tonight on Dynamite, Hangman Page and MJF engaged in a brutal war of words. While the duo didn't hold back from taking jabs at each other, Maxwell had the last laugh in the argument. Before the segment ended, he spit on The Cowboy, which only fueled Hangman’s rage. Moments later, the match was added to the Revolution pay-per-view.

Ad

Trending

Let's take a look at the updated card for the event after tonight's Dynamite.

Jon Moxley (c) vs. Cope - AEW World Championship

Will Ospreay vs. Kyle Fletcher - Steel Cage match

Kenny Omega vs. Kyle Fletcher (c)/ Konosuke Takeshita - International Championship.

Hangman Page vs. MJF

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen which high-caliber matches are left to be added to the card.

MJF takes a shot at Hangman Page after AEW Dynamite

Maxwell got very personal during his showdown with The Cowboy tonight. He pointed out terrible things Hangman had done over the past couple of years and claimed that the crowd still loved him.

MJF was triggered by the fact that fans adored Hangman Page despite his actions and questioned whether the star was a heel. Moments later, Friedman took to X/Twitter to take a shot at the former AEW World Champion.

Ad

"I got no problem being the bad guy," wrote MJF.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see what happens when these two collide at Revolution later.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Major rumor about recently released stars HERE