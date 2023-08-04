"Vince won't let him leave at any cost", "I'd quit wrestling altogether" – Fans fume over the idea of top WWE Superstar signing with AEW

Roman Reigns has done it all in WWE. Currently, the biggest name in the promotion, and a Grand Slam Champion. Fans recently reacted to the idea of the Tribal Chief in moving to AEW.

Reigns has been with WWE for almost a decade and a half. He went through the entire process of transitioning and developing into a megastar, competing in NXT before appearing on the main roster and becoming a dominant force. He then went on to achieve incredible feats as he cemented himself as the best of the modern era.

A user on Twitter posted an edited photo of Roman Reigns holding both the AEW World Championship and the "Real World Championship" of CM Punk. Fans reacted to the possibility of the WWE Superstar holding all of AEW's major titles and the general idea of him being in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"You still watching AEW if this happens ?"

Some fans mentioned how going to AEW would be the real test for Reigns. According to them, he was overbooked and handed everything as a WWE Superstar. They also wondered whether he could handle the level of competition they had over there. Another fan was optimistic and brought up how being in AEW may bring out sides of The Tribal Chief that he could not showcase at present.

Chris @friarfanatic66 @DorbyAllen Could you imagine Reigns actually having to wrestle an actual match? Maybe learn a 3rd or 4th move and not relying on overbooking and ref bumps?

Brother 🫂 @RedeemDeezNutzz @DorbyAllen Yeah dude, bc it would mean he's actually gotta wrestle in big matches and not just monologue

Goosifer @jacob_goessling @DorbyAllen Unshackled Roman would be really interesting to see

Many have expressed their disinterest in the idea, to the point that this would cause them to quit watching wrestling altogether. Another took a more objective approach, saying that this would be impossible as Vince McMahon would never allow a star like Roman Reigns to go to a rival company that easily.

OmegaStanX315 @Jamerson_GTG @DorbyAllen I’m done with wrestling if that happens

Dare @dare_aq @DorbyAllen I would just give up on wrestling in general forever

mADSOHSHAS @CMPUNKFAN1922 @DorbyAllen Vince won't let him leave at any cost

WWE Superstar Jey Uso's son chooses Roman Reigns to win Summerslam bout

Many fans, veterans, and current stars alike have given their take on who they believed who win the match between Roman Reigns and Jey Uso. This morning Uso received a surprising betrayal at the hands of his youngest son.

WWE's social media accounts posted a video showing a moment between Jey Uso and his son Jeyce days before the event. When asked who would win between his dad and Reigns, Jeyce chose The Head of the Table to win "again", much to the surprise of his father who jokingly held him until he changed his answer.

WWE @WWE As Jey @WWEUsos packs to head to Detroit for #SummerSlam , his son reminds him of what happened last time he faced @WWERomanReigns one-on-one. pic.twitter.com/7iFcDGPwE3

Roman Reigns' legacy as The Tribal Chief is on the line this Saturday, as he faces not just any challenger, but a member of his family. The result of this match has the potential to shift the landscape of the promotion and end the reign of the Tribal Chief.

Who do you think comes away with the win at Summerslam? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Top 10 Ground Shaking SummerSlam returns!