Watch: When 6-time WWE World Champion slapped Vince McMahon live on RAW

Vince McMahon was in the news recently as he plotted a move back to WWE's board of directors. The pro wrestling world has had a mixed response to his return. However, there was a certain figure back in 2012 who more often than not, opposed the 77-year-old.

On the October 8, 2012, edition of Monday Night RAW, McMahon came down to the ring to deliver a "State of the WWE" address. However, before he could proceed, CM Punk and Paul Heyman interrupted the former Chairman. Punk claimed that no one respected him, including McMahon.

After a verbal back-and-forth between the two, McMahon stated that CM Punk was not on the same level as that of Andre The Giant, Bret Hart, Shawn Michaels, Triple H, or Stone Cold Steve Austin. The Chicago native looked offended by Vince McMahon's disrespect and proceeded to slap him in the middle of the ring.

Not to back down, the 77-year-old said that firing Punk would be "too easy" and instead challenged him to a match on RAW. The encounter eventually ended in a no-contest between the two men.

WWE legend wants to see Vince McMahon on RAW's 30th-anniversary show

While speaking on the To Be The Man podcast, Flair said he was "glad" about Vince McMahon's WWE return. The Nature Boy then praised McMahon and added that he deserves to be on RAW's 30-year anniversary show later this month.

"I'm personally glad he's [Vince McMahon] back. I don't begin to know, There's only a few people that do know and I'm not one of them. I honestly believe that he lives and breathes the business and he just said to himself, 'I own all this stuff. It's mine. I built it. I want back in', and I don't blame him. Thirty years of being on TV on RAW," said Flair.

Ric Flair stated that Vince McMahon's appearance in Philadelphia would give the ratings a boost:

"Think about that. Thirty years. I mean, it's unbelievable. I hope he walks out that door in Philadelphia, busts the door open, stands there, and struts down that aisle and says, 'I'm back.' The place would go crazy. I guarantee it. That will be a rating," added Flair.

It remains to be seen whether the 77-year-old will make his return to WWE's weekly programming on the monumental edition of the Monday night show.

