When Randy Orton savagely roasted Tony Khan after teasing signing with AEW

WWE legend Randy Orton once roasted AEW President Tony Khan on social media. The Viper teased signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion before taking shots at Tony.

Ad

All Elite Wrestling was the hottest topic in the entire pro wrestling industry in 2019. With many top stars signing with the promotion, Randy Orton also teased jumping ship. The former WWE Champion tagged multiple AEW stars in one of his Instagram posts from 2019, teasing a big move.

After the tease, Orton had an online banter with AEW President Tony Khan. When Tony took a dig at WWE's partnership with Saudi Arabia, Orton responded with an article on the corruption allegation against the 42-year-old's father, Shahid Khan. Tony was not happy about the same, as he gave the following response to Orton:

Ad

Trending

"I thought you only tagged me in your posts when you were grasping for leverage. That article’s over a year old plus is about baseless claims made about my dad years ago. That’s the best you can do, nothing. Meanwhile, in the time since that was written, you used the N word on Twitch."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Viper noticed Tony's post and decided to roast the AEW President, calling him "Jacksonville Dixie."

"Jacksonville Dixie: Why else would I tag you? If I wanted to talk business, I’d call your father," Orton wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Randy Orton made his blockbuster return at WWE Elimination Chamber

Randy Orton was taken out by Kevin Owens a few months ago. Since then, fans had been eagerly anticipating his return. At the recently concluded Elimination Chamber Premium Live Event, Owens defeated Sami Zayn in a brutal Unsanctioned match.

After the match, KO attempted to attack Zayn again, but Orton's music hit. The Legend Killer put Owens down with an RKO and was about to hit a Punt Kick before he was stopped by officials. He also dropped multiple members of the security team with vicious RKOs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The seeds for the rumored WrestleMania 41 match between Owens and Orton have been planted, and fans are definitely looking forward to it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback